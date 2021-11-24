A GRANADA doctor who is battling terminal cancer is urging fellow sufferers not to fear the disease and put their faith in science.

Jesus Candel was diagnosed with lung cancer earlier this year and is about to undergo another round of chemotherapy, but despite his illness, he is determined to live a healthy life to the fullest.

The doctor from Granada, who has earned the nickname ’Spiriman’ has opened up a free Oncology Patient Support Unit in the heart of the city.

He hopes that the free treatments at the centre, which will offer patients therapies that boost their immune system through physical exercise, stress control and diet, will be used alongside conventional treatment such as chemotherapy, radiotherapy, medication.

He said: “This was born as a research project with the University of Granada.

“When I was diagnosed with cancer I began to read and study about elite athletes who have had cancer and whose recovery has been impressive thanks to receiving brutal training and control of their diet and their stress.”

“I am living proof of that.”

He added: “The best pill we have to treat diseases is physical exercise, but unfortunately the ignorance of medical professionals means that these treatments are not applied. You have to be on top of cancer patients so that they strengthen their immune systems. They need to eat well and exercise to avoid neurotoxicity or cardiotoxicity while they are undergoing very harsh treatments.”

Thanks to more than 5,000 donations, the determined doctor was able to open the free cancer centre in less than three months.

Most of the equipment inside the cancer unit, such as exercise machines, were donated by kind do-gooders and the spot even runs on solar energy panels that were gifted to them by a solar energy company.

Jesus said: “The centre allows a 180-degree attack on the disease.

“You can live with cancer and you can even overcome it. But you have to take care of yourself. I am an example. But it is essential to change your lifestyle because a pill is not going to solve anything.

“I train two and a half hours a day. I have terminal cancer that cannot be operated on. I am stopping it with a lot of exercise and effort, taking away my stress, eating well, receiving the same treatments that many receive and that they cannot endure because they are very hard.

“Either you train your body and your mind or you can’t stand it. This is called taking responsibility for your health.”

READ ALSO: