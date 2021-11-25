SPAIN’S richest man Amancio Ortega is selling his biggest yacht for a cool €76million.

The Spanish fashion mogul, 85 purchased the 67 meter superyacht, Drizzle, in 2012 for €95million but now wants to upgrade his fleet and purchase a new boat worth a whopping €172million.

The Inditex founder, who has a net worth of €70billion, wants to upsize his boat to make his Mediterranean coastline cruises even more luxurious.

Lavish yacht Drizzle is now for sale on the website of the Mallorcan company, Hamilton Marine in Puigpunyent, which specialises in luxury sailing.

The interior of the boat offers accommodation for up to 12 people, boasting seven double cabins for its occupants to sleep in.

It also has room for nine crew members and all the luxuries a billionaire could ask for, including a gym, pool, spa and cinema room.

Drizzle weighs 1,276 tons, is 68.77 metres long, has a top speed of 16.5 knots and boasts a teak deck and steel hull.

Inditex, the world’s largest retailer which is controlled by Ortega, recorded a 49% increase in sales to €11.9 billion during the six months to the end of July while it recorded €1.3 billion of profits compared with a €195 million loss last year when lockdowns forced the closure of its shops.

The fashion retailer, which also owns the Pull & Bear, Bershka, Stradivarius and Oysho brands and has 6,654 stores around the world., said that its profits had reached ‘historic highs’ while first-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased by 109% to €3.1 billion.



