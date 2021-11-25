FREE public transport is being introduced in Madrid during Black Friday.

All EMT buses will be free to use during the massive shopping sale over the weekend.

The changes come into effect at 12am on Friday (November 26) until 12am on Monday (November 28) with council chiefs aiming to take the ‘stress’ out of Christmas shopping.

Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, mayor of Madrid, said: “Every year there are mobility complications with the arrival of Black Friday.

“We are committed to public transport and sustainable mobility. The goal is for anyone to be able to travel from anywhere in the capital for free.”

Bus trips will be free of charge for the entire weekend, with the free transport coinciding with the Christmas lights being turned on in the capital.

Madrid’s festive display will be turned on this Thursday and stay lit until January 6.

The capital’s lights will feature work from renowned artists, designers and lighting specialists across 25 streets including Gran Via, Preciados and Jorge Juan.

The lights will flicker to life this evening (November 25) and illuminate the city between 6pm until 12am everyday over the festive season.

?Viajar en los autobuses ? de la @EMTmadrid será gratis durante el fin de semana del #BlackFriday.



?Una medida para fomentar la #MovilidadSostenible.



?https://t.co/f3c4yvwRSW pic.twitter.com/iouhgQbo53 — Ayuntamiento Madrid (@MADRID) November 18, 2021

READ ALSO: