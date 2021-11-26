31 people have been arrested in a nationwide Policia Nacional operation against fake goods imported from a dealer in Bulgaria.

Over 19,000 counterfeit items were seized during raids in 14 provinces including Alicante, Castellon, Malaga, Murcia, Sevilla, and Valencia.

The police probe started in Sevilla in October when three people were detained and their stock of 3,500 fake products removed.

The items included soccer shirts and tracksuits, as well as luxury branded bags and leather goods.

The arrested trio supplied the bogus goods to local street sellers and bazaars.

Investigations revealed that the counterfeits were being dispatched from Bulgaria and the wholesaler and had other clients in Spain.

19 additional raids were executed after police intercepted some of the identical packaging that was being sent to buyers.

The operation remains active as authorities want to identify the distributor in Bulgaria.

