A NEW PARK in Rojales, has been designed as a “space for hope”, and a tribute to women that have fought for equality and against gender violence.

It has a plaque that reads: “To all women that came before us, those who fought for our rights, those who were forgotten, those who were subjected, raped, mistreated, humiliated; to the victims of armed conflicts, to all women victims of sexist violence ”.

The official opening took place on November 25, at the site on Avenida Justo Quesada in the centre of the town.

Coinciding with the Day of the Fight Against Gender Violence, Rojales Councillor for Equality, Inmaculada Chazarra, reminded us that the day “should be celebrated and remembered every day of the year.”

Also present was the Mayor, Antonio Pérez, the sculptor Alhi Prieto, and members of the town council.

The Maracaibo Teatro company had earlier staged a performance on Sunday November 21, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the fight against gender violence.

The Elche theatre group’s show, Invisibles, sought to make invisible women visible, “because what is not seen does not exist.”

Bilingual posters have also been posted around all of the Rojales municipality, with a direct ‘zero tolerance’ message against gender violence.

Other recent commemorative events have included a laughter therapy workshop, a bio-dance workshop “Overcome your limitations”, and a series of short films, “Who loves you well, will make you laugh”.

READ MORE:

– “Enough is enough!” – march in fight against gender violence arranged in popular expat area

– The ‘scourge’ of gender violence and victim safety to be addressed this month on Spain’s Costa Blanca