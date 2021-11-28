2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Balsicas - € 88,000

Townhouse Balsicas, Murcia 2 beds 1 baths € 88,000

Sierra Golf is a Residential Development that surrounds an 9-hole Golf Course, with a future extension project to 18 holes. It is basically aimed at those who wish to enjoy nature, but with all the services that the city offers.It is the perfect place for Golf lovers, and also for those who enjoy green areas as a place of leisure, beauty and peace.Its strategic position allows all the families that decide to live in this Resort to have at their disposal all the things that anyone may wish to have: a climate where the sun shines the whole year round, nearby beaches, the Mar Menor and its… See full property details