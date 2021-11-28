RECENT research has revealed the Top 25 coastal destinations in the world for permanent relocation – and two are in Spain.

With the top five located in middle-eastern desert areas, Valencia and Barcelona still manage healthy places in the league table, 10th and 24th respectively.

DOHA, QATAR: Top spot for coastal relocation destinations

A number of key factors were taken into consideration, when money.co.uk commissioned the research.

The important aspects of life in a particular destination were average air and sea temperatures, annual rainfall, property prices, annual salaries, cost of living, number of restaurants and life expectancy.

Doha in Qatar is highest with a Coastal Relocation score of 7.53/10

With average sea temperatures of almost 25°C, only 62mm of rainfall every year and a decent average salary of €37,765, the 2022 World Cup venue city leads the way.

All of the Top 5 destinations are in similarly-affluent and hot desert locations, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai, both in the United Arab Emirates, in second and third.

Fourth and fifth places belong to Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) and Manama (Bahrain).

Valencia in South East Spain comes a respectable 10th in the listing.

With annual salaries averaging €45,404 and having almost 4,000 restaurants, the city is only let down by cooler air and sea temperatures of between 17 and 18°C and annual rainfall of 427mm (almost 16 inches).

Despite this, out of the Top 5 non-desert locations, Valencia is by far the driest and with a longer life expectancy, too.

VALENCIA: Top in Spain for coastal relocations

The Catalan city of Barcelona comes a respectable 24th in the table of coastal relocation destinations, still ahead of Australia’s Melbourne, France’s Marseilles and Italy’s Naples.

Renowned for its architecture and cuisine, Barcelona is wetter and cooler than its Spanish neighbour, but still has an incredible 9,689 restaurants to choose from.

Below is the full Top 50 list with a link to the methodology and further findings underneath.

Rank City Country Air Temp ‘C Rain mm Life Exp Score 1 Doha Qatar 27.5 62 80 7.53 2 Abu Dhabi UAE 27.9 42 77 7.43 3 Dubai UAE 28.2 68 77 7.42 4 Jeddah Saudi Arabia 28.1 79 75 7.12 5 Manama Bahrain 26.2 68 77 6.99 6 Daytona Beach USA 22.2 1,050 79 6.8 7 Miami USA 24.6 1,113 79 6.76 8 Havana Cuba 25.7 821 79 6.73 9 Tampa USA 22.5 1,113 79 6.66 10 Valencia Spain 17.6 427 83 6.61 11 Perth Australia 18.6 558 83 6.6 12 Gold Coast Australia 20.4 1,138 83 6.5 13 Palermo Italy 17 647 83 6.47 14 Tokyo Japan 15.2 1,482 84 6.43 15 San Diego USA 16.7 272 79 6.42 16 Cagliari Italy 17.5 448 83 6.41 17 Faro Portugal 18 499 81 6.38 18 Alexandria Egypt 20.8 181 71 6.38 19 Athens Greece 17.5 378 82 6.38 20 Heraklion Greece 17.8 464 82 6.36 21 Rio de Janeiro Brazil 23.6 1,252 75 6.34 22 Charleston USA 19.3 1,216 79 6.32 23 Los Angeles USA 17.6 357 79 6.22 24 Barcelona Spain 15.5 614 83 6.21 25 Casablanca Morocco 18 324 76 6.18 26 Antalya Turkey 17.8 1,081 77 6.17 27 Lisbon Portugal 16.7 591 81 6.16 28 Rabat Morocco 18.1 442 76 6.14 29 Melbourne Australia 14.8 645 83 6.12 30 Nha Trang Vietnam 26.5 1,768 75 6.11 31 Algiers Algeria 18.2 615 76 6.11 32 Sydney Australia 18 912 83 6.11 33 Marseille France 15 602 82 6.1 34 Naples Italy 16.5 1,080 83 6.07 35 Tel Aviv Israel 20.5 413 82 6.04 36 Colombo Sri Lanka 26.5 2,387 76 6.04 37 Gibraltar Gibraltar 17.6 686 79 6.03 38 Tangier Morocco 17.4 574 76 6.01 39 Nassau Bahamas 25.1 994 73 6 40 Kingston Jamaica 23.6 948 74 5.97 41 Valletta Malta 19.2 427 82 5.93 42 Manila Philippines 26.6 1,666 71 5.89 43 Santander Spain 13.8 1,198 83 5.87 44 Mumbai India 26.4 2,012 69 5.81 45 Buenos Aires Argentina 17.3 1,112 76 5.8 46 Porto Portugal 15.1 1,285 81 5.77 47 Cork Ireland 10.3 917 81 5.77 48 Bournemouth UK 11.4 798 81 5.75 49 Christchurch New Zealand 11.5 635 82 5.72 50 Helsinki Finland 27.3 941 81 5.71 Rank City Country Air Temp Rain Life Exp Score

Full results and methodology clickable here

The highest ranked UK coastal destination is Bournemouth, at Number 48, just behind Santander – the third Spanish coastal destination to feature in the Top 50.

