BARCELONA captain Alexia Putellas has become the first Spain international to win the Ballon d’Or since 1960 .

She was crowned the best female footballer in the world as she received the Ballon d’Or Feminin on Monday.

Putellas, who was born in Mollet del Valles, is the first Spanish winner since Luis Suarez in 1960.

The 27-year-old was also named Uefa’s Women’s Player of the Year and Midfielder of the Year and ended the 2020-21 season as the highest-scoring midfielder in Europe with 26 goals to her name.

The midfielder was one of five Barca players nominated for the award, with team-mate Jennifer Hermoso coming in second.

“Honestly, it is a bit emotional. Very special. It is great to be here with all my teammates. We’ve lived and experienced so much together, especially last season,” Putellas said.

“I would like to thank all my teammates, all my teammates throughout my career and the ones I have right now. This is an individual prize but football is a team sport.

“I’d also like to thank the club of course. It is a real privilege to be here representing Barcelona.

“I’m sure I won’t be the last Barcelona player to win the prize. This is just the beginning.”

Women’s Ballon D’Or

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona / Spain, midfielder) Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona / Spain, forward) Sam Kerr (Chelsea / Australia, forward) Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal / Netherlands, forward) Lieke Martens (Barcelona / Netherlands, midfielder) Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns / Canada, forward) Pernille Harder (Chelsea / Denmark, midfielder) Ashley Lawrence (Paris St-Germain / Canada, defender) Jessie Fleming (Chelsea / Canada, midfielder) Fran Kirby (Chelsea / England, forward)

