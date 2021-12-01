THREE people have been arrested in Valencia over the attack of a young man who was beaten-up by a mob of ‘neonazis’ after a football match.

The 22-year-old victim was wearing a sweatshirt with the phrase ‘Working Class’ emblazoned across it, a slogan that apparently singled him out for attack.

Police said the perpetrators – a gang of ten men who they identified as ‘neonazis’ – had targeted their victim for holding an opposing ideology to their own because of the slogan.

Sweatshirt that the victim was wearing the moment of the attack (www.wcdiscos.com)

The victim described how he had been set upon by a hooded man who made a comment about his clothing as he was walking in the street. He was punched to the ground and then fled to a doorway when the rest of the gang joined the attack.

“One of them picked up a chair and broke it on top of me,” he told Valencia’s Levante newspaper.

He added that some of his attackers were wearing fascist symbols including the Iron Cross and laurel wreaths and had yelled ‘this is the Kingdom of Valencia’ during the attack.

The attack which took place on November 7 occurred close to Mestalla Stadium just an hour before kick off between Valencia CF and Atletico de Madrid.

One of the men, a 19-year-old, is linked to two other attacks, including one which left a man needing hospital attention.

Police said investigations are still ongoing and those arrested face charges for hate crime.

