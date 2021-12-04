COVID may have taken a toll on traditional events on Mallorca last year, but this time round, it is not all gloom.

As the festive period begins, you can celebrate the season with Christmas markets and activities happening around the island.

Puerto Portals festive market, December 16 to January 6, will offer the chance to shop at dozens of festive stalls and include children’s activities such as storytelling, craft workshops and face painting, as well as an ice skating rink.

The Plaza Mayor Market, open until January 5, has many stalls selling churros, artisan products and Christmas decorations.

Food trucks selling hot Chocolate and Crepes as well as stalls selling handmade Mallorcan products and local food can be found in Alaró’s two-day Christmas Market on December 11 and 12.

Picture: Cordon Press

The streets and squares of Pueblo Español in Palmhave also become filled with festive stalls and food and drink stands.

Meanwhile, the city council of Palma has invested nearly one million euros on Christmas lights – and it has put on quite a display.

Visitors have been flocking to see the €983,000 Christmas decorations in the squares and streets of the city, €161,000 more than last year.

This includes 4,300 ornaments 415 kilometres of garlands, plus the huge tree in Parc de la Mar and the two ten-metre trees in Parc de les Estacions and Jaume III.

