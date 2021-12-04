POLICE have arrested seven people after they found horses, dogs, roosters and even exotic fish living in filthy conditions when they raided two marihuana farms on Mallorca.

Three people have been charged with animal abuse after shocked officers found the creatures surrounded by urine and excrement. 

Investigators believe they were being sold illegally.

The other four detainees have been charged on drugs offences after police raided five

homes in the Son Malferi area.

They discovered two marihuana plantations and seized narcotic substances including marijuana and hashish.

The animals have been transferred to an animal sanctuary where they are being cared for.

