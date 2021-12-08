A man has been arrested for domestic violence after his girlfriend claimed she was locked up every time he went to work.

Police in the north-western city of Pontevedra detained the man, 39, on Sunday after the victim phoned them.

She said she had been attacked after an argument and thrown out onto the street.

He allegedly told her to leave and pushed her outside the front door, resulting in leg injuries.

Police heard that the woman had only lived with the man for three months after striking up a friendship on a social network.

She had only been in Pontevedra for a short time and claimed that he never allowed her to leave home on her own.

She described him as a ‘very jealous’ person.

His extreme behaviour extended to locking her up in his property whenever he went to work.

After she was thrown out on Sunday, police located her close to Pontevedra bus station.

