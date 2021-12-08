AN anti-smoking plan from Spain’s Health Ministry suggests a smoking ban in private cars as well as on bar and restaurant terraces.

The aim is to cut tobacco consumption by 30% over the next three years compared to 2010 levels.

A 119-page draft of the Ministry’s smoking prevention and control proposals has been sent to medical and scientific groups as well as Spain’s 17 regional governments.

The El Pais newspaper has been told that the report is a ‘draft’ and subject to change, once the Ministry receives feedback.

The plan, meant to cover a period between 2021 and 2025, was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The document pledges that ‘before the year 2023’, ‘smoke-free’ areas will be increased.

That includes restrictions on where both tobacco and electronic cigarette products can be consumed.

El Pais says the ‘smoke-free’ areas are interpreted as hospitality terraces and approaches to public buildings.

Some regions like the Valencian Community already have a terrace ban prompted by the COVID crisis.

Other proposals include the tightening-up of tobacco-related advertising and sponsorship, especially electronic products.

The Ministry also wants to stop rising ‘covert’ advertising on social networks.

Tobacco packaging would adopt the generic-look of packs sold in the UK and France, and all flavouring would be barred.

Unsurprisingly the Health Ministry also wants to increase taxation on tobacco products.

