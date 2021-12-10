COVID passports have been approved for use in Murcia’s nightlife venues by the regional Superior Court.

The green light was given this Friday after the Ministry of Health backed down on Thursday from plans to use passports for all hospitality businesses.

The measure will come into effect at midnight on the day after details are published in the Official Gazette of the Murcia Region.

Approval has been granted until 11.59 pm on January 14.

The Superior Court ruling can be suspended within three working days of it being issued, if somebody chooses to file an appeal.

The use of the EU COVID certificate will be mandatory for indoor access to nightlife establishments.

All premises will have to display a poster notifying potential visitors of mandatory passport requirements.

Banqueting and function rooms can use the passport voluntarily to increase venue capacity, depending on local COVID infection rates.

Murcia reported 561 new coronavirus cases on Thursday- the highest daily total since

July 30, when 629 infections were diagnosed.

MORE MURCIA NEWS:-