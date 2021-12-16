BENIDORM faces one of its quietest-ever Christmas tourist holiday seasons as British people cancel bookings due to costly PCR tests and full vaccination requirements for older children.

The HOSBEC hotel association says some of its member hotels have been forced to close after reservations were scrapped by UK customers.

HOSBEC general-secretary, Nuria Montez, said: “Mobility is very complicated due to Spanish and UK rules.”

“Very few British people are arriving and that’s forcing the closure of many hotels,” claimed Montez.

NURIA MONTEZ (HOSBEC image)

The UK now demands PCR tests for returning travellers while a recently imposed EU requirement says that children aged 12 and over must be fully vaccinated.

Nuria Montez, said: “If a family of four has to undergo PCR tests, despite being fully vaccinated, that could cost over £400 which is not feasible.”

Returning travellers also have to take a lateral flow test or PCR test two days before they leave Spain for the UK.

Montez described Spain’s adoption of the EU policy that children aged 12 and other must be fully immunised against COVID-19 as ‘not good news’.

“Things are now become very complicated and reservations being cancelled and tour operators have suspended trips involving families with children, many of which are over the Christmas period,” she added.

READ MORE:-