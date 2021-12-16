BOOSTER doses of COVID-19 vaccines are to be rolled to people in Spain aged between 40 and 59 years.

The injections will follow six months after the second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer formulas were administered.

People aged under 60 who received AstraZeneca shots will only have a three-month wait period to get the booster.

The Public Health Commission has also reiterated that anybody who got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot qualifies immediately for a booster due to the comparatively low efficacy of the vaccine.

The expansion of the booster programme, which mainly uses the Pfizer formula, comes at a time when the contagious Omicron variant is grabbing a foothold in Spain.

Booster shots offer good protection rate of around 70% against the recently-identified variant.

The Commission has emphasised that they key priorities at the moment are vaccinating children aged under 12; people who have yet received a single vaccine shot; and everybody who is aged over 60.

Official figures say that 89.6 of Spain’s target population have had the first full initial course of vaccines.

80% of people aged 70 and over have received a booster dose.

