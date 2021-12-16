Royal family in Spain release charming 2021 Christmas card photo

SPAIN’S royal family have released their 2021 Christmas card photograph.

The image was taken in their Zarzuela Palace garden in Madrid.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia are featured standing behind daughters Leonor and Sofia.

The 2021 royal Christmas card from the Casa del Rey.

The royal household has not said when the photo was taken.

There has been some speculation that it may have been shot this week after Leonor returned for the holiday break from her boarding school in Wales.

Last year’s card featured a photo of just Leonor and Sofia on a visit to Asturias.

The inside of the card features Christmas greetings in both Spanish and English along with signatures of all four family members.

There is also a handwritten line from Felipe saying ‘with affection and best wishes’.

In a break from recent tradition dating back to the abdication year of 2014, seasonal greetings have not been sent at the same time from ex-King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia.

Juan Carlos has been embroiled in a series of controversies and has spent the last 16 months living in Abu Dhabi.

