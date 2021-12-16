POLICE in a Costa Blanca city moved on a restaurant after getting reports that it was not requesting to see COVID-19 passports from indoor diners.

Elche Policia Local officers acted on a complaint from a concerned citizen and visited a business on Avenida Crevillente in the city.

The restaurant owner was interviewed and a check on diners uncovered a customer eating inside who did not have an EU COVID certificate.

The owner was subsequently charged by the police for breaching health safety rules.

The Valencian Community imposed the mandatory use of the certificate on December 4 for indoor access to hospitality businesses that accommodate 50 or more people.

Elche police also went to a city centre bar to sanction an aggressive customer who refused to show his COVID certificate.

The introduction of the compulsory measure brought criticism from a Benidorm hospitality association that workers were forced to act in a ‘coercive’ manner in demanding to see proof of full vaccination.

The group added that customers were being put off from going out for a drink or meal.

