ROJALES Local Police performed 473 roadside breathalyzer and drug tests during one week in December.

Checkpoints were set up in various locations around the centre, districts and urbanisations of the town, including the popular expat area of Ciudad Quesada, between December 6 and December 12.

CHECKPOINT CHARLIE: Drugs and drink tests carried out throughout Rojales in early December

In all, 298 breathalyzer tests were done to detect alcohol and a further 175 roadside drug tests were also conducted.

Only 11 infractions were reported and processed by relevant bodies, whether they were criminal or administrative offences.

Rojales Police admitted the degree of satisfaction achieved was “highly satisfactory”, as the number of infractions represented only 2.32%, very close to the DGT’s own (undisclosed) target.

They remind us that alcohol is present as a triggering factor in a third of fatal accidents, and the true “safe level” is 0.0%.

Its presence in driving multiplies the risk of suffering accidents by between two and 15 times.

Rojales Local Police say they will “spare no effort to achieve safe roads and streets for residents of the municipality.”

