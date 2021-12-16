A PENSIONER was brutally assaulted in a late night attack by two middle aged men in a terrifying incident in Malaga.

The 76-year-old man was left ‘shaken’ and ‘bloody’ after two men approached him at around 9pm on Calle Heroe de Sostoa on December 11.

The thugs kicked the victim to the ground and attempted to rob him as he lay helplessly on the side of the road.

A witness immediately intervened and raised the alarm to police who were working in the area at the time.

Two men, aged 44 and 49, have been arrested in connection with the robbery a few metres from where the pensioner was attacked.

The OAP, 76, was found bleeding on the side of his and suffering some pain and discomfort.

National Police probing the attack confirmed that they’ve arrested two men.

READ ALSO: