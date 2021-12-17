CHRISTMAS markets in Spain might not boast the snow of more northern climes, but the crafts and delicacies will still sprinkle your December with a little winter magic.
With so much to choose from, we’ve put together a list of the 15 most-unmissable Christmas markets across nine cities in Spain alongside their opening dates, times and restrictions.
A number of famous markets are not yet up and running, so we’ve handpicked the ones that are 100% open for business.
1. Madrid
Mercado de Navidad de Plaza Mayor
WHAT: Spain’s 15th-century central Plaza Mayor becomes home to 104 wooden huts offering traditional crafts, gifts, musical instruments, sweet treats, decorations and joke items in preparation for Spain’s April Fools’ Day on 28th December. This 100-year-old fair the most popular of Christmas markets in Madrid.
WHERE: Plaza Mayor, Madrid, 28012
DATES: November 26 – December 31
TIMES: Friday, Saturday and Holiday Eve: 10am -10pm. Sunday to Thursday: 10am – 9pm.
WEBSITE: https://navidadplazamayor.jimdo.com/
Feria Mercado de Artesanía de la Comunidad de Madrid
WHAT: Some 155 separate stands will display the finest artisanal arts and crafts from the Madrid region, including ceramics, pottery, jewellery, hatters, games, glass-blowers, tailors, goldsmiths, leather goods and engravers.
WHERE: Paseo de Recoletos, 28014
DATES: December 1 – December 30
TIMES: Unavailable. Check website.
WEBSITE: www.comunidad.madrid/actividades/2021/feria-mercado-artesania-comunidad-madrid
2. Barcelona
Fira de Santa Llúcia
WHAT: The oldest Christmas market in Barcelona, the Fira de Santa Llúcia began in 1786 selling paper and ceramic manger figurines for Nativity scene decorations. Over 300 stalls sell everything tree decorations, mistletoe, handicrafts, accessories, toys and more.
WHERE: Avinguda de la Catedral
DATES: November 26 – December 23
TIMES: 10am – 9pm.
WEBSITE: https://en.firadesantallucia.cat/
Fira de Nadal a la Sagrada Familia
WHAT: Located in the gardens of the iconic Sagrada Familia, this 60-year-old Christmas market features around 100 stalls selling decorations, Nativity scenes, crafts, clothes, accessories and Christmas delicacies.
WHERE: Basílica de la Sagrada Familia
DATES: November 27 – December 23
TIMES: 10am – 9pm
WEBSITE: https://firanadalsagradafamilia.com/
Fira de Reis de la Gran Vía
WHAT: This Christmas markets features 140 stands selling non-food products, such as arts & crafts, decorations, gifts and lasts longer than the others, until 6th January.
WHERE: Gran Via de Les Corts Catalanes
DATES: December 18 – January 6
TIMES: Monday to Friday: 10am – 10pm. Weekends and holidays: 10am – 12am.
WEBSITE: https://firareisgranviabcn.com/
3. Valencia
Feria de Artesania
WHAT: A small Christmas market celebrating Christmas decorations and handicrafts from 24 stalls in the centre of Valencia, alongside an ice-skating rink, carousel and a special lights show every hour.
WHERE: Plaça de l’Ajuntament
DATES: December 3 – January 9
TIMES: 10:30am – 2pm / 4:30pm – 9pm.
WEBSITE: n/a.
Mercat del Nadal
WHAT: A special artisanal market held inside Valencia’s iconic Mercado de Colon, with 14 top designer and craftspeople. From December 3–13 extra stalls selling figures and decorations for building your own Nativity scene will be available.
WHERE: Mercado de Colon.
DATES: December 13 – January 5
TIMES: 11am – 2pm / 5pm – 9pm
WEBSITE: https://mercadocolon.es/noticias-y-eventos/
4. Malaga
Mercadillo Parque de Malaga
WHAT: The main Christmas market in Malaga, here you can find artisanal products, toys, leather goods, jewellery, clothes, delicacies, turron and joke items in preparation for Spain’s April Fools’ Day on December 28.
WHERE: Parque de Malaga
DATES: November 30 – January 6
TIMES: 11am – 8pm
WEBSITE: http://www.malagaturismo.com/es/site/navidad/paginas/mercadillo-parque-de-malaga/567
5. Granada
Mercado de Navidad
WHAT: This market, in an old square dating back to Moorish times, features around 70 stalls selling all kinds of Spanish arts and crafts, gifts, decorations and delicacies.
WHERE: Plaza de Bib-Rambla (Nativity decorations). Fuente de las Batallas (arts and crafts).
DATES: December 1 – January 6
TIMES: 11am – 2pm / 5pm – 9:30pm
WEBSITE: http://www.granadatur.com/navidad/
6. Seville
Feria del Belen
WHAT: This Christmas market in Seville is dedicated to figurines, decorations and ornaments to create the perfect Nativity scene, or belen in Spanish, through some 30 stalls. Seville also has a large 80,000 m2 area filled with attractions, a ferris wheel, an ice-skating rink and other activities at the Muelle de las Delicias.
WHERE: Avenida de la Constitución, 41001
DATES: November 5 – December 23
TIMES: Monday to Friday: 10:30am – 2pm / 5pm – 9pm. Weekends and holidays: 11am – 3pm / 6:30pm – 9:30 pm.
WEBSITE: https://www.facebook.com/feriadelbelendesevilla/
7. Zaragoza
Mercadillo Navideño Plaza del Pilar
WHAT: A wonderful Christmas market in Zaragoza, selling clothes, gifts, handicrafts, delicacies and artisanal products from 25 stalls.
WHERE: Plaza del Pilar
DATES: December 4 – January 9
TIMES: Monday to Friday: 10am – 10pm. Weekends and holidays: 10am – 12am.
WEBSITE: n/a
8. Bilbao
Feria de Santo Tomas
WHAT: This one-day Christmas fair in the capital of the Basque Country boasts 300 stalls and caters to thousands of people on the feast day of Saint Thomas, December 21. With traditional events, handicrafts, delicacies, local foods, farm animals and local wines.
WHERE: Between Al Arenal and Plaza Nueva
DATES: December 21
TIMES: n/a
WEBSITE: https://turismo.euskadi.eus/es/agenda/feria-de-santo-tomas/aa30-12375/es/
9. Alicante
Mercadillo de Artesania Navideña
WHAT: This traditional Christmas market in Alicante will offer a range of handicrafts, decorations and traditional Christmas fare to accompany a range of other attractions in Alicante, including the world’s tallest belen, concerts and events for children.
WHERE: Paseo Federico Soto
DATES: December 1 – January 6
TIMES: 10am – 3pm / 5pm – 11pm.
WEBSITE: https://www.feriamedieval.es/ferias-y-mercados-medievales-en-comunidad-valenciana/ferias-y-mercados-medievales-en-alicante/alicante-programa-de-navidad/
READ ALSO:
- ¡Feliz Navidad! These are the strangest Christmas traditions celebrated in Spain
- All your best photos and videos from Malaga’s Christmas lights switch-on