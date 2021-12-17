TWO people, including one minor, have been arrested after a teenage girl was attacked and sexually assaulted in an olive grove in Jaen.

Police said the girl was subjected to a serious sexual assault after a party in Renfe ‘practically a month ago’.

Following the attack the young victim went to a nearby hospital the next day where she underwent various tests and treatment for injuries. The sexual assault was then reported to the National Police.

Detectives say a minor and a man have now been arrested but emphasised that the case was ‘not yet completed’ and was ‘pretty complicated’.

Both suspects have been released pending further inquiries.

A spokesman for the National Police said: “The investigation has not been completed. In fact, today several young people who were present at the alleged attack, and who acted passively, came into the police station and gave statements.”

Police have urged anyone with any information to contact them.

