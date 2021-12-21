A STEPFATHER has been arrested as part of an attempted murder investigation in Malaga.

The 59-year-old has been detained in connection with stabbing his stepson in the city centre.

Police were called to the downtown property just after 10.30pm on Saturday to reports of an ‘altercation’.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found several objects broken on the floor and a trail of blood in the living room leading them to a severely injured 40-year-old man.

He was taken to hospital to receive retreatment for a 15cm stab wound across his neck. He remains in serious condition in the ICU.

The victim’s stepdad has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody for questioning.

