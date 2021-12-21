HE’S the megastar behind a host of ridiculously catchy tunes.

And now pop sensation Jason Derulo has announced he’s heading to Malaga in 2022 as part of a massive world tour.

The R ‘n’ B hitmaker’s impressive backcatalogue includes number one singles In My Head, Don’t Wanna Go Home, Talk Dirty and Want To Want Me.

He will play seven European gigs in total, including a performance in one of Spain’s biggest cities.

Jason has sold an eye-watering 190million records worldwide and in the process has accumulated 16.1million subscribers on YouTube and 51million followers on TikTok – so it’s safe to say tickets for the Malaga gig will be in high demand!

The tour comes to the city on June 22, 2022 at the Starlite Catalana Occidente.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, December 21 and be available at www.starlitecatalanaoccidente.com.

