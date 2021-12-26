BENIDORM City Council will give provisional approval to the Ensanche Levante Plan, set to transform a central area of the popular resort.

Once the Municipal Planning Commission has met (between Christmas weekend and New Year) and the motion has been passed, detailed plans will develop to regenerate an important part of the city.

LEVANTE PLANS: Set for regional approval in the Spring of 2022

Years of technical and administrative work have culminated in what is destined to be the largest urban development in the city.

Various opinions from many parts of local and regional administrations have been considered, regarding the 56 hectare plot next to the Levante area, only metres from the popular beach of the same name.

The plan involves modern residential buildings and hotels to meet the perceived needs of the city for decades to come.

Approval should be with the Valencian Regional Government before Three Kings in January, with the final stamp of approval expected in the spring of 2022.

Lourdes Caselles, Councilor for Urbanism, proclaims, “it is a plan that captures the spirit of Benidorm’s urbanism”.

Continuing, “Planning of the area has resumed in a serious and definitive way, with modern and functional buildings, and with spaces for commercial use and restaurants that give life to Benidorm.”

Notably, the plans maintain the so-called ‘Benidorm model, defined by tall environmentally-friendly buildings with considerable energy savings throughout.

