SOHO BOUTIQUE Hotels have a brand new VIP guest in the form of Hollywood production company Global Television Operations.

As part of a year-long project to make seven TV dramas in and around Andalucia, some 10,000 night’s worth of rooms have been booked exclusively with the boutique hotel group.

Cast members and production crew will also work from a new 300m2 office complex on Calle Larios in Malaga from January.

CHARM: Soho Boutique’s Palacio San Gabriel hotel in Ronda

IMAGE CREDIT: Soho Boutique Hotels

Some scenes will even be filmed in the new Soho Equitativa Hotel, considered to be the most trendy hotel in the area.

The hotel chain operates a number of hotels across Europe, with seven in Malaga.

All their sites renovated old buildings combining traditional features with modern and functional decor.

Some of the other Soho Boutique Hotels in Spain will be used by cast and crew throughout 2022, such as those in Valencia, Malaga and Rincon de la Victoria.

Belen Gil, Chief Operating Officer of Soho Boutique Hotels said, “ We are very excited to work with Global Television and we look forward to providing the best hospitality experience to some of Hollywood’s top actors and crew working in Spain.”

“We also look forward to having several of the productions film at our hotels which will be beneficial to our brand”

Pat Andrew, Chief Executive Officer of Global Television, said: “We have a good working relationship with Soho Boutique Hotels and we have actors and writers currently staying at both the Soho Equitativa and the Soho Boutique Colon, both hotels are proving to be great favourites with our people.”

According to Sergio Lopez, Financial Controller for Global Television, the agreement with Soho Boutique Hotels will include approximately 10,000 room nights over the next 12 months.

Seven productions in total will be filmed in Malaga next year including the political suspense thriller, “Corruption Of Justice”, adapted from the Amazon best-selling novel written by George Van Mellaert.

Also, we’ll expect to see filmed highly anticipated outlaw motorcycle drama, “Marked-The Unforgiven” written by George Christie (pictured, left), former President of Hells Angels, Ventura, California

