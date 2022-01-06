A Benidorm area drugs gang has been brought down by the Policia Nacional.

Five men and five women of different but undisclosed nationalities have been arrested.

Five members of the criminal group were jailed following court appearances in Benidorm and Villajoyosa.

26 kilos of marijuana and over 2 kilos of high-purity cocaine were seized in four house searches in Benidorm, Benimantell, and La Nucia.

SEIZED GOODS DISPLAYED (Policia Nacional image)

Other impounded items included speed, hashish, 195 ecstasy pills and 690 marijuana plants.

Over €3,000 in cash was removed by officers in addition to drug growing equipment and a pistol.

The police described their investigation as ‘arduous’.

They said the gang was a ‘well-structured’ criminal operation which took care to keep their activities as secret as possible.

