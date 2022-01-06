2 bedroom Flat for sale in Torre del Mar with pool - € 204,000

Flat Torre del Mar, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 204,000

Two bedroom apartment in Torre del Mar for sale. Modern apartment of recent construction in a quiet area, away from the noisy center of Torre del Mar but only 5 minutes from it, being able to enjoy the tranquility without giving up any type of services, since a few minutes away there are bars, shops, supermarkets …… etc. It is located in a very sought-after area just 500 meters from the beach, with wide and wide avenues. This great house consists of two bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, independent fitted kitchen with extractor hood, ceramic hob, oven and laundry with city gas, two… See full property details