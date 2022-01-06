IF there was going to be one day of the to avoid a royal muck-up, it would be on the Three Kings.

But sadly the Fiesta de los Reyes celebrations in Guadix got off to a shaky start when one of the performers fumbled from a float during the festive procession.

The fall from grace occurred around 6.30p.m on Wednesday when one of the Three Wise Men took a tumble on Mariana de Pineda.

The king escaped with a possible wrist fracture – and a royal flush – and had to be transferred to a nearby hospital.

Firefighters, the Local Police, and an ambulance crew all attended the scene and the incident is now under review.