A CANADIAN tourist has been charged with illegally flying a drone over Sevilla’s Cathedral.

Cops in the city arrested the man after reports of a device being flown above the Cathedral of Saint Mary at around 8:20pm on January 2.

There were reports of the device being spotted above the Archivo de Indias and the Alcazar, a world heritage site.

After reviewing the footage, police discovered that the flight lasted 20 minutes and was carried out with a 600-gram take-off weight drone.

The drone flew about 105 meters above the Cathedral area and also visited Sevilla Airport, the Cartuja Heliport and the Copero Air Base

Later, it descended less than ten meters above the public at the entrance to the Reales Alcazares, causing a stir among the people gathered.

He will appear in court at a later date.

Officers are keen to highlight the existing laws around the use of drones and the potential risks if they are flown in and around crowded or built-up areas.

Users are advised to familiarise themselves with what is legally allowed.

Drones are becoming more popular for filming and photographing scenic areas or places of interest but it is essential that they are used responsibly and they do not cause alarm or injury to members of the public.

