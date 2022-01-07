AFTER a successful 2021 cruise season, despite navigating the COVID-19 crisis, the new year has already counted two tourist arrivals to the port of Malaga.

Completing very different stopovers, this Wednesday saw the eastern maritime station host the ships AIDAblu and Seabourn Encore, moored respectively in the north and south berths.

The AIDAblu, positioned at the north terminal dock, arrived in the early hours of the morning from Cadiz on a seven-day cruise itinerary which began in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and will end in Palma de Mallorca.

This ship docked with 1,441 passengers, slightly more than 50% of its total accommodation capacity of 2,050. The passengers were then offered the chance to participate in different activities programmed for Malaga; routes which included, as is the usual norm on Aida Cruises ships, sustainable land excursions such as bicycle tours.

Carnival Corporation & plc, the shipping company that owns this ship, one of the busiest in the past year, has planned one more stopover this month; a docking that will be carried out by the AIDAstella on January 11.

This Wednesday, the eve of Epiphany, also saw the entry of the vessel Seabourn Encore, classified as a luxury cruise ship, making a technical call.

Moored at the quay of the south terminal, this vessel, which, consigned by the agency Cabeza Maritima, arrived with crew only, carried out provisioning tasks during its hours of stay.

Two very different moorings, one with passengers and the other without, which have marked the start of Malaga’s cruise activity in 2022; a 12-month voyage in which the forecasts point to 293 stopovers by different cruise ships.



