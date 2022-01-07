SPAIN has yet again extended the existing entry ban on non-essential travel by non-vaccinated travels from a long list of non-EU countries for another month.

The Interior Ministry published the decision to extend the ban that was introduced last July Spain’s Official State Gazette (BOE)

The ban will now last until midnight on January 30 unless is extended again.

Under the rules, unvaccinated travellers from all countries outside the EU that do not appear on the ‘safe list’ will not be allowed to enter Spain unless they have an approved reason to travel.

Those exempt from the ban must have valid proof that they are fully vaccinated with an EU approved vaccine that was administered at least 14 days before entry.

You can use an interactive map online to check which countries are on the safe list.

British travellers flying into Spain from the UK must be able to show proof that they are fully vaccinated in order to be allowed in under rules introduced in November.

