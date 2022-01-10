1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Costa Teguise with pool - € 110,000

Apartment Costa Teguise, Lanzarote 1 beds 0 baths € 110,000

Estupendo is pleased to offer this beautiful holiday bungalow for sale in a fantastic touristic frontline resort in Costa Teguise, Sand Beach Resort. The property is nicely decorated, it has a vaulted ceiling, good size double bedroom with fitted cupboards, bathroom with 2 sinks and bath, toilet and bidet, with large mirror surround. Separate fully equipped american kitchen with hob, oven, dishwasher and fridge freezer and breakfast bar open through to large furnished living area with sofa bed and an extra drop down double bed enclosed behind attractive mirrored doors, patio doors out to the… See full property details