A HAPLESS robber was caught red-handed after he hesitated running away from a raid – in order to pick up a coat.

The dozy thief ran off with the coat filled with his loot during the haphazard robbery at a home in Fuengirola at around 4pm on Sunday (January 9).

The 18-year-old was spotted scaling the 2m perimeter of the terrace – but he popped back over the wall in order to pick up a coat despite being rumbled.

The perplexed residents reported the theft and described the suspect, who had made off with a silver ring, a pair of sunglasses, a purse, a wallet and a set of keys.

Police later found the teen wearing the coat stashed with the stolen belongings as he attempted to break into a car on the Fuengirola seafront.

He was arrested and is awaiting an appearance at court number 3 in Fuengirola.

