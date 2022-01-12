A MAN has been jailed for raping a police officer at knifepoint after breaking into her home in Almeria while she slept following a terrifying stalking campaign.

The 27-year-old was jailed for 23 years and ten months in prison for threatening a woman with a knife before raping her inside her apartment, located on the coast of Roquetas de Mar.

The sick thug was sentenced at Provincial Court of Almeria after was found guilty of attempted murder, rape, threatening a person with a knife and aggravated burglary.

The court heard how around 2am on March 1, 2020, the violent creep smashed into the police officer’s apartment using a concrete block to break her glass door. The day before he had stalked her on the street to identify where she lived.

After gaining entry to the victim’s home, the armed stalker woke up the sleeping police officer.

He approached the woman in her bed and treated her with a knife where he raped and sexually assaulted her, despite repeated pleas from the victim for him to stop.

The victim warned her attacker that she was an officer at the Benemerita police department but the sick thug ignored her, telling her to ‘shut up or I will kill you’.

Following the brutal sexual assault, which left the woman ‘momentarily breathless’ due the pressure he was applying to her neck, the vicim seized the opportunity to flee her attacker and race from the apartment.

Before she was able to escape he grabbed her by the hair and dragged her to a nearby beach at knifepoint.

The court heard that he threatened her one again with the knife and covered her face and mouth with sand ‘so she could not breathe’.

Police who were passing the beach then saw the attacker naked on top of his victim.

Officers arrived to find the woman extremely distressed and arranged specialist care for her.

The rapist attempted to flee the scene, but was confronted by police officers who were able to detain him.

He lashed out at cops during his arrest, throwing stones at the officers and attempting to hit them with his elbows.

In court the defendant said he was ‘plastered’ during the attack and had no recollection of the incident.

Police recovered DNA that matched the defendant on the victim’s sheets and clothes but were unable to analyse the knife he allegedly used in the attack as it was washed away in the sea.

The judge said the man’s actions were ‘extraordinarily violent’ and it was clear he wanted to end his victim’s life.

“He clearly told her that he wanted to kill her during the assault,” the judge said. “Not only did he attack her inside the house but after she fled he grabbed her by the hair and dragged her out of the house. He then continued, not only to sexually assault her, but to threaten to end her life.”

In addition to the custodial penalties, the court ruled that he must pay his victim €52,129 in compensation.

He will also have to pay €150 to the agent who attacked during his arrest.

