AN alarming three quarters of the least transparent town halls are in Andalucia.

A survey of 500 councils has named and shamed the local authorities that keep their residents in the dark when it comes to spending their cash and complying with regulations.

Some 15 out of the worst 20 offenders are in the south of the country.

Yet, two Andalucian towns – Fuengirola and Pozoblanco – lead the way and come top for transparency and keeping their citizens informed nationwide.

Both councils provide information on 150 of 162 different indicators to tie at 92.59% transparency on the list.

Meanwhile, Malaga city was also praised coming in 16th place with a score of 85.18%.

But at the other end of the table is Sanlucar de Barrameda, in Cadiz, which could only provide information on four of the indicators for a miserable score of 2.47%.

This placed it rock bottom jointly with Cabezas de San Juan, in Sevilla, in the list compiled by analyst firm Dyntra.

Also on the list of shame is Coin, which was joint 471st with 6.17% or just 10 of the 162 indicators being marked positive.

Manilva didn’t do much better, only ticking the right boxes on 17 of the indicators for a score of 10.49%. Alhaurin el Grande scraped a score of 20.37% to sit in 374th position.

Popular resorts on the Costa del Sol did a little better, with Mijas (42.59%) sitting in mid-table in 191st place, having once been near the bottom.

Torremolinos scored 37.65% to come in at 229th while Marbella is comfortably in the top half in 71st place (66.67%). Benalmadena is 185th (43.83%), Estepona 205th (40.74%) and

Alhaurin de la Torre scored 41.36% to be number 200 on the list.

Ronda was also mid-table at number 261 (33.95%).

Dyntra measures the public information made available by local government, public authorities, political parties and politicians.

