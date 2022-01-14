HALF of Spain will feel the chill this Saturday (January 15) as AEMET issues yellow weather warnings for ‘low temperatures’.

Swathes of regions in Castilla y Leon, La Rioja, Navarra, Aragon, Castilla–La Mancha, Catalunya, the Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands are all expecting a cold blast to last until Monday.

Guadalajara in Castilla–La Mancha will bear the brunt with temperatures of –9°C, while Lleida in Catalunya will see –7°C, and –6°C predicted for Salamanca, Avila, Segovia, Valladolid, Zamora, Palencia, Burgos, Soria, Teruel and the interior of Valencia (Rincon de Ademuz).

Most of inland Catalunya has a prediction of –4°C while the Balearic Islands of Mallorca and Ibiza are on alert for temperatures of –1°C.

Yellow weather warnings this Saturday January 15. Source: AEMET

Regions that will freeze (white and purple) over Saturday. Source: AEMET

“Freezes of particular intensity are predicted for the most part of the northern interior, centre and east of the peninsula as well as the Balearics Islands,” reads a weather prediction from AEMET.

“Most of the country is seeing a stable weather of anticyclone, though in the southeast and near the Straits of Gibraltar there may be isolated rainfall.”

AEMET also warned parts of eastern Andalucia, southern Murcia and most of interior Valencia and Castellon would experience the most significant fluctuations in temperature – from 17-18°C down to freezing within 24 hours in the case of Valencia province.

Despite the freezing temperatures, AEMET said daily high temperatures would pick up in the south over the weekend.

Cadiz is expected to enjoy 17°C on Sunday along with Murcia and southern Alicante, while Malaga, Denia and Ibiza can expect temperatures of 15-16°C during the day.

Greatest temperature fluctuations in Spain on Saturday. Source: AEMET.

READ MORE: