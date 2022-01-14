MURCIA’S current COVID-19 restrictions will be maintained until February 4.

The region’s Superior Court has approved the extension of the measures which were due to expire this Friday night.

Indoor capacity for hospitality and nightlife businesses will be a maximum of 75%.

Dancing is not permitted and table maximums stay at ten people indoors and 12 outside.

Non-essential businesses will remain closed between 1.00 am and 6.00 am.

Regional health chiefs reported two consecutive days of infection rate falls after big rises over seven days.

The trend appears to be line with similar patterns in some parts of Spain that tentatively suggest the latest pandemic wave may be close peaking.

The delay between infection rises and subsequent hospitalisations mean the pressure on Murcia hospitals continues to increase but at substantially lower levels than a year ago.

