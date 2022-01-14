THE Rock is considering turning to lateral flow home testing for COVID as the GHA works to increase testing capacity.

But the measure will not be introduced yet and COVID-19 tests will continue to be available only through the GHA or private clinics, said Director of Public Health, Helen Carter.

“The successful control of the virus in Gibraltar to date has been the result of our current supervised testing strategy”, she said.

Ensuring that testing is carried out by trained medical professionals is a guarantee of the quality of the test and the results, she added.

It also means that the government can keep track of case numbers and transmission rates.

Carter praised the population for showing great responsibility, as evidenced by the high volume of calls to 111 and high attendance rates at the Mid Town centre.

She said: “Maintaining this approach, along with proven methods such as reducing contacts, masks and frequent hand washing, are the best ways to keep the virus under control.”

