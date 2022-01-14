A TENDER has been approved today, January 14, for a brand new Multifunctional Civic Centre for Orihuela Costa.

The area at the southern end of Costa Blanca includes a number of communities and urbanisations that have traditionally been very popular with British expats for holidays and homes, alike.

Local dignitaries got together and announced approval for the build, on a plot of C / Madreperla de La Zenia.

The plot in question is some ??12,298 m², of which 6,000 m² will be taken up with the new building.

ANNOUNCED: Orihuela dignitaries at the town hall

In attendance at the announcement were the Mayor of Orihuela (Emilio Bascuñana), the Councillor for Citizen Participation (Almudena Baldó) and other ministers Sabina Goretti Galindo, Víctor Bernabéu and José Galiano.

The new Civic Centre came as a result of consensus from many different Orihuela Costa groups after meetings over many months.

A table of needs and priorities was jointly configured, as well as discussion over the location.

CENTRAL LOCATION: New location revealed

Baldó explained that, “in order to contribute to environmental needs, we will integrate current existing green area at the site.”

The site will also have a car park of about 1000m² and an open-air auditorium for more than 2,000 people, complete with a covered stage.

As well as offices for different governmental departments, multipurpose rooms will hold various courses, workshops and talks.

An indoor gym will be included and an assembly hall with capacity for 400 seats will also feature in the building.

Mayor Bascuñana, explained that the cost will be roughly 2.5 million euros, depending on the final budget report expected with the final tender.

He added, “We are also evaluating a solar panel scheme to service the power needs of the local community.”

