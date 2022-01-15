MALAGA, Sevilla and Valencia are the Spanish cities where house prices have risen the most in 2021.

This is according to a study by UK estate agent Knight Frank, which has analysed the estate markets of 150 cities around the world.

The report highlights that Malaga with a 7.6% rise, Sevilla (3.9%) and Valencia (3.4%) are leading the way in Spain.

However, these increases are far from the average 10% increase in the cities analysed world-wide.

The three Spanish cities occupy positions 83, 115 and 119 respectively.

The other two Spanish cities analysed, Madrid and Barcelona, experienced increases of 2.9% and 1.3%, making them 121st and 136th in the ranking.

The Turkish city of Izmir (34.6%) and the New Zealand city of Wellington (33.5%) recorded the largest increases globally.

In contrast, Kuala Lumpur (-5.7%), Venice (-5.3%) and Genoa (-3.9%) recorded falls in house prices.

