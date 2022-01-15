THE Andalucian Network of Transfusion Medicine is urgently seeking blood donors to come forward amid ‘shortages’ following the festive period.

The ANTM said a recent request for donations did not yield enough blood to sustain supplies over January and said that all types of blood are urgently needed to support hospitals across Andalucia.

Blood and platelets supplies can drop dramatically in winter but the ANTM reminded donors that hospitals rely on blood all year round, with more than 75% of blood donations being used to treat patients with cancer, with anemia, after accidents or childbirth complications, or during surgery.

Extra clinics and mobile units have been arranged this January across Andalucia for donors to come forward.

Donors must be between 18 and 65 years old and weigh 50 kilograms or more and not suffer from chronic diseases or have an acute infection.

Those with illnesses such as hepatitis, syphilis or AIDS are asked not to donate blood.

It is mandatory to go with the DNI or some form of identification. It is advisable not to go on an empty stomach.

Men can donate up to four times a year while women can give blood three times each year.

Donors must wait for a minimum of two months between donations, although specific donors are able to donate every 15 days.

