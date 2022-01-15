Apartment for sale in Almeria city - € 175,000

Apartment Almería, Almería 0 beds 0 baths € 175,000

Light filled apartments with 2 or 3 bedrooms either on the ground floor with a private garden area or upper floor with roof top terrace Properties are designed with maximum enjoyment of the local climate in mind with terraces and spacious porches All properties also offer excellent quality while clients have the option to personalize their new home choosing between various finishes The price includes a parking space and also all properties located at blocks 2B and 9 3 bedrooms top and ground floor and 2 bedrooms top floor include an storage room TM Real Estate Group will take care of… See full property details