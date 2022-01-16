3 bedroom Villa for sale in Daya Nueva with pool - € 262,000

Villa Daya Nueva, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 262,000

Prices from € 262 000 – € 290 000 Semi-detached villa with private pool in Daya Nueva New development of semi-detached houses in Daya Nueva, a typical Spanish village in the province of Alicante, surrounded by fields of orange and lemon trees only 10 km from the beautiful beaches of Guardamar. The village has all daily necessities, such as doctor's surgery, pharmacy, shops, restaurants, and is close to the larger towns of Almoradí or Guardamar. The properties are built with everything on one floor and have 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. They consist of a very bright open concept living… See full property details