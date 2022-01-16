SPAIN produces the most successful football managers in the world, a new study has revealed.

Results have been analysed from the top ten club leagues in the world, looking at the nationality of the managers who have won league titles, Champions League, Europa League and the Club World Cup since 2010.

Spain ranked as producing the best football managers of the past decade, with a handsome ten European tournament wins, alongside eight league wins elsewhere in the world.

Six Spanish managers have won a league title or European trophy since 2010, led by Pep Guardiola, who has won eight league titles in three different countries in the last 12 seasons.

Luis Enrique’s success with Barcelona, Unai Emery’s league title with PSG and multiple Europa League victories, all contribute to Spain’s position at the top of the list.

Italy came in second place, boasting the highest number of managers to win a league title outside of their home country, with the Premier League alone seeing Carlo Ancelotti, Roberto Mancini, Claudio Ranieri and Antonio Conte all top the table since 2010.

Portugal is third in the table, largely down to José Mourinho.

Portuguese managers have secured a total of 22 league, European or Club World Cup trophies in the past ten years.

‘The Special One’ has contributed six of those titles, while the likes of Andre Villas-Boas, Leonardo Jardim and Jorge Jesus also enjoyed success.

Countries producing the best football managers in the world:

Country International

tournament

wins League wins

at home League wins

abroad Unique league

winners 1 Spain 10 7 8 6 2 Italy 4 11 9 8 3 Portugal 5 12 5 9 4 Germany 7 6 3 4 5 France 6 7 2 6 6 Brazil 1 11 3 7 7 Holland 0 10 1 5 8 Argentina 2 0 2 2 9 Mexico 0 6 0 5 10 Scotland 0 0 2 1

The analysis was conducted by sports betting company Sports Pub, which provides insight and analysis into major sports betting.

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson said: “It is very interesting to see how each nation stacks up when it comes to the strength and depth of management talent.

“Many of the managers with league wins under their belt are common household names, but to look beyond single names and see which countries have produced the most successful managers of this past decade is a fascinating exercise and will no doubt lead to plenty of debate among fans.”

Methodology

Top 10 strongest leagues in the world provided by Global Football Rankings

England

Germany

Spain

Netherlands

Mexico

Brazil

Italy

Portugal

France

Russia

Points system allocated to type of tournament, with single points to a manager’s home country league wins, and double points to non-home league wins and Europa League/Champions League/Club World Cup

Rankings based on highest number of total points

