A LONG-term British expat has died of COVID at the young age of 52.

Father-of-one Andrew Levene passed away over Christmas at Marbella’s Costa del Sol hospital.

The business analyst, who worked at JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank in London, before relocating to Spain over a decade ago, had just moved to a new home in Estepona.

The keen Spurs fan, who owned the Vaca Loca restaurant in San Pedro for a few years, leaves behind his long-term partner Natalia and son Bernie.

TRAGIC PASSING: Andrew Levene

“He was an all round lovely guy,” said Olive Press publisher Jon Clarke. “Bright, funny and active. How such a healthy guy could be scythed down by this awful virus is a tragedy.”

He had been admitted to hospital in early December and died on Christmas Eve, after a tracheotomy operation failed to kick him out of a coma.