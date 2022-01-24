3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torrevieja with pool - € 137,000

Apartment Torrevieja, Alicante 3 beds 1 baths € 137,000

Great apartment of 90 meters + 20 of terrace, on the shores of Acequión beach. 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 1 toilet, 5th floor. Impressive sea views, it has a Community Pool and disabled access in all common areas, including access to the beach, furniture and appliances included, large terrace overlooking the pool and the sea, just 10 minutes walk to the center from Torrevieja and a few meters from the International Marina Nautical Club, surrounded by all kinds of services throughout the year, Pharmacies, Health Center, Supermarkets, Tobacco Shops, Hairdressers, Greengrocers, Cafeterias and… See full property details