POLICE are investigating the theft of two Salvador paintings from a Barcelona apartment.

The Mossos d’Esquadra were contacted on Sunday afternoon by the home owners.

They said they were the victims of a robbery in the Sarria-Sant Gervasi area of the Catalan capital.

The stolen paintings, ‘La Sardana’ and ‘Vi Negre’, were said to be part of a private family collection.

The Dali creations have been reportedly valued at €300,000.

Police officers confirmed the forced entry into the property.

The Historical Heritage Unit of the Mossos d’Esquadra are pursuing inquiries including the verification that the stolen paintings were indeed genuine works by Salvador Dali.

Dali, who died in 1989, is regarded one of the world’s greatest-ever surrealist artists, who dabbled in paintings, music, film, sculpture, design, and writing.

