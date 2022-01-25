Apartment

Buenas Noches, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 319,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Buenas Noches with pool - € 319,000

TRUE LIVING An authentic quality of life. Beautifully designed, high quality contemporary 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms apartments and penthouses enjoying outstanding facilities, wellness and socializing areas sorrounded by extensive green areas. A meticulously master-planned residential to enjoy life in community, healthy lifestyle sorrounded by nature, culture, technology and sports facilities by the sea. A unique blend of nature living, seaside breeze and community lifestyle. COMMUNITY LIVING Alchemist Residences private gated community provide an unmatched environment for residents—privacy,… See full property details

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.