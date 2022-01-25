SIX mass vaccination points will reopen in the Valencian Community on Monday(January 31) to accelerate the COVID-19 vaccine booster programme.

The so-called ‘vacunodromos’ were used last year when vaccines were first rolled out.

Valencian president, Ximo Puig, said: “The reopenings allow us to face a new stage of vaccine acceleration and allows citizens greater ease in getting a dose quickly and efficiently in addition easing pressure on busy health centres.”

The Valencian Health Ministry is currently sending out appointment details to mainly the 40 to 49 age group, with some notifications being sent to people in their 30s.

In a statement, the Ministry said that booster take-up rates for residents aged 50 and over were above the national average.

The programme has also targeted people who got two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine last year and the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Valencia’s Principe Felipe Museum in the City of Arts and Sciences will once again be used as a vaccination centre from Monday.

Two other Valencia Province points will open at the Rois de Corella sports centre in Gandia, and at Paterna’s auditorium.

In Alicante Province, the emergency field hospital erected next to the city’s General Hospital will be utilised along with the El Toscar sports centre in Elche.

Castellon’s centre will be in the field hospital adjacent to the city’s General Hospital.

